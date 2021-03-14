New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has decided to link Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) certificates with DigiLocker in order to ensure hassle-free access to the verified online document.

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, announced the move on Sunday, informing the issued certificates would automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced at the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

“In our effort to provide free access to verified OTPRMS certificates, the Ministry of Education has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker,” Nishank said.

The Minister also informed that the registration fee of Rs 200 payable for obtaining OTPRMS certificates issued by NCTE has been waived off.

“This will enable all stakeholders across India to be digitally empowered facilitating the Ease Of Doing Business.