Minister performs CPR as IAS officer’s PS collapses in Telangana Assembly, later dies

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Hyderabad: A shocking incident was reported from the Telangana Assembly after personal secretary (PS) of IAS officer Naveen Mittal, suddenly collapsed inside the Assembly premises.

Minister Vakiti Srihari, who was present at the spot, immediately stepped in and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save his life. But he was declared dead by the doctors.

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Personal secretary (PS) of IAS officer Naveen Mittal, Raju suddenly collapsed inside the Assembly premises. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, but was declared dead.

The sudden collapse reportedly occurred due to a cardiac arrest.