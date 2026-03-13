Milk contamination tragedy in Andhra Pradesh: 13 dead, several hospitalised in East Godavari

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh: A suspected case of milk contamination has claimed 13 fatalities as reported in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Other victims are still hospitalised, leading to a massive investigation into the matter by health and food safety authorities.

The incident occurred in Rajamahendravaram, in which members of several households allegedly became sick following the intake of milk that was issued by a nearby dairy unit. Officials said that the first cases appeared around February 22, when individuals started to report having serious health issues soon after they consumed the milk.

Some of the symptoms that were reported by the patients were vomiting, abdominal pain, reduced urination, and kidney distress, which resulted in numerous emergency visits to the city hospitals. Later medical teams established abnormally elevated concentrations of blood urea and serum creatinine, which tend to be symptoms of kidney damage caused by poisonous substances.

The producers of milk are suspected of contaminating the milk with Ethylene glycol, a dangerous chemical that is typically utilized in antifreeze and cooling systems. The officials suspect that the contamination might have taken place in the process of storage or refrigeration.

The officials reported that the milk supply was associated with the Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in the mandal of Korukonda. It is reported that the dairy milk was being sold to almost 106 households in the impacted neighborhood until the authorities stopped the distribution of the milk.

Several individuals who took the milk were hospitalised with symptoms that were in line with acute renal complications, and some of the patients are still under treatment.

Health authorities have taken samples of milk so that they can be subjected to a thorough laboratory test. The police and other food safety officers have started to investigate the storage facilities, supply chain, and handling of the dairy.

The tragedy has caused a serious reaction regarding the control of food safety and quality checks within the local dairy distribution systems, with the authorities threatening to take serious action when the precise cause of the contamination is established.

