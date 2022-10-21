Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, rescue ops underway

Itanagar: A military chopper crashed on Friday near singing village, 25 kilometres away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh .

The site of the accident is not connected by road. A rescue team has been sent to the location.

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper ‘Cheetah’ was killed in the accident while another was injured.

