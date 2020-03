Srinagar, March 26 (IANS) Militants fired at a CRPF checkpost in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening and later fled from the area.

Police sources said militants fired at a ‘Naka’ party of the security forces in Bellow village of Pulwama district.

“After the security forces retaliated, militants fled from the area. The area has been cordoned off and searches are now going on,” police sources said.

IANS