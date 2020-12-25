earthquake in delhi
Mild Tremors Felt In Delhi Of Magnitude 2.3 On Richter Scale

By IANS

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of the national capital on Friday morning.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’s National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five kilometres, had its epicenter in West Delhi. It struck at 5.02 a.m.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

On December 18, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale had hit the national capital region. It had its epicenter near Alwar district in Rajasthan.

