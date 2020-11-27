Representational Pic

MiG-29K Crashes In Arabian Sea, 1 Pilot Missing

By WCE 1

Mumbai: A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea, crashed at around 5 pm on Thursday evening, informs the Indian Navy on Friday.

While one of the two pilots on board has been rescued, a search operation has been launched for the secnd pilot who has been missing.

A search operation by air and surface units is in progress to find the second pilot.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

In February this year, an Indian Navy MiG aircraft crashed while conducting a routine sortie off the coast of Goa.

 

