MiG-29 fighter jet has crashes near Agra, pilot ejects safely
Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot has reportedly ejected from the plane safely.
According to reports, the plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.
Court of Inquiry shall be ordered the Defence officials said. Further detailed reports awaited.
