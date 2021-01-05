MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, pilot ejects safely

By WCE 5
New Delhi: A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the IAF crashed at Suratgarh Air Base in Rajasthan on Tuesday soon after taking off, officials said.

The Indian Air Force said that the pilot is safe and an enquiry has been initiated. The incident took place at 8.15 p.m.

As soon as the aircraft took off, it developed a technical glitch after which the pilot ejected. The pilot landed safely and thereafter, emergency measures were taken.

This is the first incident of the year.

India bought Russian Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau-made MiG-21 in 1961. The IAF is still flying the aircraft even after many fatal incidents in recent times.

(IANS)

