Microsoft outrage: Microsoft 365 apps and services have ‘recovered’, claims tech giant

New Delhi: Amid the Microsoft outrage, which has affected services in many important sectors, the tech giant has recently said that the Microsoft 365 apps and services have ‘recovered’.

“We’ve completed our mitigation actions and our telemetry indicates all previously impacted Microsoft 365 apps and services have recovered. We’re entering a period of monitoring to ensure impact is fully resolved. For more information, see MO821132 within the admin center,” an X post claimed on Friday.

It is to be noted that several airports in India faced major technical issues due to the Microsoft windows outage.