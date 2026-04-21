MHA receives DRDO-developed satellite imaging system ‘Prajna’ for real-time security support

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has received an indigenously developed satellite imaging system, ‘Prajna’, to enhance the real-time decision support for the security agencies.

Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) Samir V Kamat handed over the satellite imaging system to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Kartavya Bhawan-3.

The AI-enabled system, developed by the DRDO’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), will strengthen the country’s internal security, playing a key role in monitoring sensitive regions and supporting counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier, DRDO and the Indian Navy jointly conducted four successful in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container ‘ADC-150’ from the P8I aircraft off the coast of Goa between February 21 and March 1, at different extreme release conditions.

As per the release, indigenously designed and developed to deliver a 150 kg payload, the Air Droppable Container enhances the naval operational logistics capabilities for providing quick response to naval vessels under distress, needing critical stores/equipment, medical assistance, etc., at sea, deployed far from the coast.

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, is the nodal laboratory for the activity. Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, has developed the parachute system and Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, Bengaluru, provided the flight clearance and certification.

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Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, provided the instrumentation support for the trials.

To meet the requirements of the Indian Navy, the ADC-150 system for the P8I aircraft was developed and qualified in a short timeframe.

As all the developmental flight trials have been completed successfully, the system is expected to be inducted into the Indian Navy soon.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is India’s premier research agency dedicated to enhancing the nation’s military strength and achieving self-reliance in defence technology.

(Source: ANI)