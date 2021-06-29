Jammu Air Force station attack: MHA hands over case to NIA

By IANS
Jammu Air Force Station attack
.(Photo: IANS/Nissar Malik)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the Jammu Air Force station attack case to National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Tuesday.

The NIA took over the case from Jammu and Kashmir Police which started initial probe along with other investigating agencies under the Explosives Act and other laws. The case was initially registered by Satwari police station.

The anti-terror agency formally took over the case after the MHA’s permission. However, its officials had reached at the spot just a few hours after the blast took place.

For the first-of-its-kind terrorist attack in the country, two drones were used to drop bombs at vital military installation in India on the intervening night of June 26-27. Two consecutive explosions took place within a gap of five minutes at the high-security Jammu Air Force station, injuring two personnel on duty in the technical area. The drones later flew away.

Related News

MHA Issues Fresh Advisory To States On Women Safety

Don’t spit in public or you will be fined: MHA

The two back-to-back explosions, which occurred at 1.37 a.m. and 1.42 a.m., injured two Air Force personnel. The roof of a building was damaged, but the explosive devices missed the aircraft hangar nearby. No valuable equipment was damaged in the attack.

The Air Force Station is about 14-15 km from the nearest point on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The farthest that a drone from Pakistan has so far come on the Indian side of the IB and Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region is 12 km.

Pakistan-based terrorists are suspected behind using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to attack the Air Force station, the officials said.

The attack on the Air Force Station took place a few hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operative with an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing nearly 5 kg in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosion a ‘terror attack’.

You might also like
Nation

Cipla seeks DCGI nod to import Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Nation

SC directs state, union territories to implement ‘One nation, One ration…

Nation

UP Police files FIR against Twitter India MD over incorrect map

Nation

Chidambaram slams govt’s new relief measures, says Credit is more debt

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.