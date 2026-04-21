MHA Grants FCRA to 38 NGOs Including Shikhar Dhawan Foundation and Bageshwar Samiti Amid Stricter Compliance Norms

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For Indian NGOs, getting foreign funding starts with a mandatory registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA. In recent years, this “green light” from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has become increasingly difficult to obtain as compliance norms tighten. The numbers say it all: the total count of active FCRA-registered organizations has shrunk by nearly 65% over the past 10 years, mostly because the government has either canceled or refused to renew thousands of licenses over transparency issues.

Now, in 2026, the MHA has approved FCRA registration for just 38 NGOs till now, highlighting just how intense the scrutiny has become. This approval is crucial—it opens the door for these groups to access help and donations from around the world. But getting there isn’t easy. Each applicant faces a deep investigation by the Intelligence Bureau, which digs into the group’s finances, background checks on key people, and whether their work fits into the law’s definitions: cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social.

The most eye-catching names on this year’s list? The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation and the Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti. For former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, the clearance comes at a notable time, as he has recently faced scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a separate investigation. However, the MHA’s nod for his foundation—which focuses on education and healthcare—indicates that the charity itself has met all transparency requirements.

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The Samiti, led by preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Baba Bageshwar), also won approval to collect overseas donations in five different categories, giving his organization in Madhya Pradesh the legal means to accept funds from an enormous international fan base.

For context, last year saw 444 FCRA registrations granted, so the current pace underscores the challenge. The environment is only getting tougher, with a proposed FCRA Amendment Bill in 2026 set to give the government more power to control NGO assets if they break the rules. As for the newly registered NGOs, from here on, any foreign donation must go through a specific State Bank of India account in New Delhi. It’s yet another requirement, aimed at tracking every rupee and reducing the chances of misuse or risk to national security.

Full List of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration (2026)

1. Karuna Home For The Disabled

2. Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti Gadha

3. Maitreey Preksha Seva Mission

4. IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation

5. Kashi Trust

6. Kestopur Jagorani Foundation

7. Mathur Hosahalli Sharada School Betterment Committee

8. Visamo Kids Foundation

9. Jaipur Virasat Foundation

10. Ramakrishna Math Bolpur

11. Samaritan Help Mission

12. Rural Development Trust

13. Pragnachaksu Mahila Seva Kunj

14. Mayo College General Council

15. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

16. Sri Ramakrishna Sharada Ashrama

17. HCL Foundation

18. Param Foundation

19. NIIT Foundation

20. Foundation Against Contin

21. Ayush Educational Society

22. Muktaa Charitable Foundation

23. Ramakrishna Math Purnea

24. Kai Bapuso N Z Marathe Vidhayak Sanstha Thalner

25. Avatar Meher Baba Perpetual Public Charitable Trust

26. Avatar Meher Baba Trust Firstly

27. Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan

28. The Institution At Dharmasthala

29. Desiya Vidya Kendra Trust

30. Astha Alternative Strategies For The Handicapped

31. Life Wins Foundation

32. Indraprastha Cancer Society And Research Centre

33. Nirman Bahuuddeshiya Vikas Sanstha

34. Radha Soami Satsang Soami Bagh

35. Centre For Research In Schemes And Policies

36. National Institute Of Technology Warangal Alumni Association

37. Chennai Mathematical Institute

38. I Hub Foundation for Cobotics