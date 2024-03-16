MHA extends ban on Yasin Malik’s JKLF by 5 years

Nation
By Abhilasha
ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF by 5 years
0

New-Delhi: Taking a major step in the zero-tolerance against terrorism, the Central government on Saturday extended the ban on Yasin Malik’s JKLF for another five years and declared it as an ‘Unlawful Association’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an X-post said that: “The Modi government has declared the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years.”

He said: “The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.”

The Central government has so far declared all anti-national and secessionist armed or political organisations and trusts as unlawful associations.

This is part of the government’s larger policy to target the ecosystem of terror that sustained and supported various terrorist groups and individuals so violence started in J&K in late 1989.

Also Read: Govt Bans Yasin Malik’s JKLF Under Anti-Terror Law

Abhilasha 7792 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.