MHA extends ban on Yasin Malik’s JKLF by 5 years

New-Delhi: Taking a major step in the zero-tolerance against terrorism, the Central government on Saturday extended the ban on Yasin Malik’s JKLF for another five years and declared it as an ‘Unlawful Association’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an X-post said that: “The Modi government has declared the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years.”

The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an 'Unlawful Association' for five years. The organization threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

He said: “The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.”

The Central government has so far declared all anti-national and secessionist armed or political organisations and trusts as unlawful associations.

This is part of the government’s larger policy to target the ecosystem of terror that sustained and supported various terrorist groups and individuals so violence started in J&K in late 1989.