MHA declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist

New-Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman member as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman son of Mohammad Shafi, 32 years of age having permanent residence at Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu and presently residing in PoK, belongs to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act.

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman with intention to wage war against the country is involved in carrying out wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc and delivering and managing consignments from across the border.

He has also been involved in various terror attacks, bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to number of persons in these terror incidents. The accused is also involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications.

The government believes that Mohammad Qasim Gujjar is involved in terrorism and is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA Act.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.