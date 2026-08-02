50-year-old man dies, family critical after consuming toxic fumes in Maharashtra

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Mumbai: A self-killing incident has come to light in which a 50-year-old man has lost his life while his wife and daughter remain in critical condition at their residence in Maharashtra, according to the reports.

The victims of the incident are identified as Vinod Pillai (50), while his wife, Sirja Pillai (45), and daughter, Purnima Pillai (19). Vinod has died while Sirja and Purnima are getting treated in ICU at a hospital.

The incident came to light when Sirja, who is a coordinator at a reputed English-medium school failed to go to work, didn’t respond to calls of her colleagues. After which the relative was informed regarding the matter and showing concern they visited the house of the victim’s family to find out the three family members in an unconscious condition.

Following the learning, the police was informed after the incident and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The doctors of the hospital declared the man of the family as dead.

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During inspection of the house, a suicide note, toxic chemical, utensil with burnt charcoal was found at the victim’s rented residence.

The reason behind the extreme step was written in the note which read that they chose to do this as they were suffering financial distress and no one is responsible for their deaths. The mobile phones of the family members have been seized by the police for investigation.

The investigation has revealed that a toxic chemical was ordered by Vinod using online website. During the day of the incident, the daughter of Vinod was seen online on social media late at night. It is believed that this incident took place shortly after that.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: Family of four jumps in river for not being able to pay rent in Kerala