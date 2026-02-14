Metro construction scare in Mumbai: Concrete slab crashes onto vehicles; several injured

Advertisement

Mumbai: A major accident was reported in Mulund West after a concrete slab from an under-construction pillar of Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto moving vehicles, leaving several people injured and triggering panic among commuters.

The incident occurred on the busy LBS Marg stretch when the heavy slab fell onto an autorickshaw and a car passing beneath the construction site. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as debris smashed onto the road, narrowly missing other vehicles during peak traffic hours.

Emergency teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police and ambulance services, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were pulled out from the damaged vehicles and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials said three to four people sustained injuries, though none are believed to be critical.

Traffic movement on the stretch was severely affected as authorities cordoned off the area to clear debris and assess structural safety. Visuals from the scene showed crushed vehicles and concrete fragments scattered across the road, raising concerns over safety at large infrastructure construction sites.

Civic and metro authorities have ordered an inquiry into the collapse to determine whether construction protocols and safety norms were followed.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks posed by ongoing metro work across Mumbai, especially in densely populated and high-traffic zones.