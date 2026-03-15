MeT issues weather advisory for Anantnag and Kulgam district in J&K

The Meteorological Department has issued weather advisory for Anantnag and Kulgam district in J&K for the next couple of days.

By Vaishnavi Verma
met issues weather advisory for j&k
Photo: ANI/X

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Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has issued weather advisory Anantnag and Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This weather advisory comes after the Anantnag subdivision and adjoining areas of Anantnag and Kulgam district region experiencing Light to moderate rains.

As per reports, the Meteorological Department has also warned regarding intermittent rainfall over the next couple of days due to a western disturbance affecting Jammu & Kashmir.

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Also Read: Rain And Thunderstorms Hit Delhi-NCR; Weather Department Issues Two-Day Orange Alert

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