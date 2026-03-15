MeT issues weather advisory for Anantnag and Kulgam district in J&K

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Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has issued weather advisory Anantnag and Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This weather advisory comes after the Anantnag subdivision and adjoining areas of Anantnag and Kulgam district region experiencing Light to moderate rains.

As per reports, the Meteorological Department has also warned regarding intermittent rainfall over the next couple of days due to a western disturbance affecting Jammu & Kashmir.

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#WATCH | J&K: Light to moderate rains continue across Anantnag subdivision and adjoining areas of Anantnag and Kulgam district. The Meteorological Department (MeT) has already issued a weather advisory for the region, warning of intermittent rainfall over the next couple of days… pic.twitter.com/RC08e4yHF9 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026