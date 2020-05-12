In a tragic event an 11 year old kid was allegedly murdered in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh as he witnessed 2 miscreants raping his elder sister.

After killing the innocent kid the ruthless accused persons set his body on fire for tampering with the evidence of crime. The miscreants are still at large.

As per reports, about five days back, two miscreants barged into a house in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh after knowing that a girl was alone in the house. They became successful in their ill intention and raped the girl. However, when they were committing the crime the victim’s 11 year old brother innocently entered the crime scene and witnessed the miscreants raping his sister.

As the kid witnessed the crime the miscreants then allegedly murdered him and even set his body on fire for tampering with the evidence of crime.

Later, a complaint was lodged at the Police station after the victim intimated her ordeal to her relatives. Accordingly, the dead body of the kid was unearthed from its burial ground and was sent for post mortem.

A case has been registered in this connection under sections 376, 302 and other relevant sections of IPC, said ASP Sanjay Kumar. While further investigation of the case is underway the accused persons who had fled from the scene are yet to be nabbed.