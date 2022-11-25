Mercedes’ annual subscription plan, pay $1200 to drive your car fast

Mercedes recently locked some of its auto features, behind a yearly subscription plan of $1200. The Mercedes annual subscription plan promises its buyers of an ‘acceleration increase’ add-on, along with its current existing features.

The Mercedes annual subscription plan of $1200 allows accessibility of its enhanced motor performance to its buyers. With this plan, the motors of the automobile would run at 20-24% higher speed and shaving around 0.8 to 0.9 seconds off 0–60 mph acceleration when being driver in its ‘Dynamic’ drive mode. It is to be noted that the upgradation does not promise anything related to its physical hardware, instead unlocks all capabilities of the vehicle for its buyers.

The features will initially be available for purchase in the US market on the Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 and EQS 450 model vehicles, along with their SUV equivalents. Thew availability of the features is then expected to increase in other car models and countries.

This plan put forward by Mercedes comes after its rival, BMW, announced its monthly subscription plan of $18. One of the many features the subscription allowed was for its owners to access the heated seats, already installed in the car. Prior to that, BMW had also made an attempt of charging its customers $80 a year to access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The same attempt did not turn out beneficial for the company since the features mentioned were already being provided by other automobile companies for free.