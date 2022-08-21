Mehbooba Mufti
Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS (File Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti Placed Under House Arrest In Srinagar

By KalingaTV Bureau 94 0

Srinagar: Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest on Sunday in her official residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Suhail Bukhari, spokesman of the PDP told IANS that she was scheduled to go to Chotigam village of Shopian district on Sunday where terrorists killed a local Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar on August 16.

Reacting to her house arrest, Mufti said on her Twitter page, “GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that’ve led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today”.

There has been no official word on Mehbooba Mufti being placed under house arrest.

You might also like
Nation

India reports 11,539 new Covid positive cases

State

Petrol and diesel rates remain constant in Bhubaneswar today

Business

Gold rate in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Nation

Landslides, flash floods in Himachal claim 16 lives; 8 missing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.