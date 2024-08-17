Meghalaya’s former CM Salseng C Marak passes away at 83

Shillong: The former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Salseng C Marak passed away at the age of 83. He died due to age-related ailments at the Tura Civil Hospital in West Garo Hills district.

According to reports, the former CM was admitted to the Holy Cross Hospital on August 8, 2024 and was later shifted to the Tura Civil Hospital on August 12.

Following his demise, the mortal remains have been taken to his home constituency of Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, where he will be laid to rest today.

It is worth mentioning here that Marak was also known as ‘Mr Clean’ for his relentless pursuit of a corruption-free and progressive Meghalaya. He was the chief minister of the state from 1993 to 1998, becoming the first leader to serve a full 5–year term without changing party.

Notably, he represented the Resubelpara constituency in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly consecutively from the 1970s till 2008.

Present CM of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and condoled for the demise. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of former CM Salseng C Marak. His contributions to Meghalaya’s development will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”