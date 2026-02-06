Meghalaya: Rescue teams recover 18 bodies from illegal coal mine following explosion

Advertisement

Shillong: The NDRF, SDRF and Search & Rescue (SRT) teams of Meghalaya Fire & Emergency Services have so far recovered 18 bodies from the coal mine where several people were trapped following an explosion at Mysyngat at Jaintia Hills district.

According to CP Mawkan, the ADC of East Jaintia Hills district, approximately 8 people sustained injuries in the incident. He further noted that the teams continue to search for remaining bodies at the site.

“We are still doing the operation, let me just give a brief update, we have recovered 18 bodies and we have shifted injured people, total of injured people is 8, and at present we are still searching for dead bodies, that are still inside the pit,” Mawkan told ANI.

NDRF Commandant HPS Kandari stated that three teams have been deployed to the site to lead the rescue efforts.

Earlier this morning, a specialised team was sent into the mine to assess the underground conditions.

Advertisement

“The information that we received from the local administration was that 18 bodies were recovered yesterday. Our team has started the operation today. 3 teams have been deployed. In the morning, a team was sent in the mine to observe the conditions there and now we have again sent a search party…” Kandari told ANI.

DIG Operations (NDRF) Mohsin Shahedi mentioned that several individuals remain trapped inside the mine. He further asserted that a dynamite blast triggered the massive explosion.

At least 18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion that occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident.

On Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills coal mine incident, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma confirmed that 18 individuals have tragically lost their lives due to the blast, and one person has sustained injuries and has been transferred to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Also Read: 10 Labourers Killed In Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya