Meghalaya MP Ricky AJ Syngkon dies after collapsing during futsal game

Advertisement

Shillong: Dr. Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, the Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, died on Thursday evening (February 19, 2026) by collapsing after playing a futsal (football) match in Mawlai Mawiong on the city outskirts, police and party officials confirmed.

At around 6:30 pm, the 54-year-old Syngkon was playing with friends in a recreational game on the field when he collapsed. He was initially attended to at the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC), where he received first aid, but was soon transferred to Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital at Jaiaw, where he was pronounced dead at about 8:45 pm.

Local officials reported that Syngkon had cardiac arrest, and although the medical teams that attended him made attempts to revive him, he could not be saved.

An experienced politician and a member of the Voice of the People Party, Syngkon had been elected to the Shilling Lok Sabha seat by a substantial majority of over 3.7 lakh votes, defeating three-time MP Vincent H. Pala.

Advertisement

His sudden demise has earned him a load of grief from the political figures throughout India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Syngkon would be remembered as a man of hard service, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma called his death a great loss to the state.

On February 20, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly adjourned its budget session in honour of the late MP, and the legislators sat down only to pay obituary references before adjourning.

Synkon leaves behind his siblings and his wife, Audrey, who passed away before him in 2019. Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi have also paid their homage in the wake of his good service to the people.

Also Read: Delhi High Court grants bail in NDPS case connected to fatal Chanakyapuri accident