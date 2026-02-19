Meet Param: Bengaluru startup unveils powerful made-in-India robodog

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the buzz at the India AI impact expo 2026 in the national capital Delhi, a Bengaluru-based robotics firm, general autonomy, has drawn widespread attention with the unveiling of its indigenously developed quadruped robot, ‘Param’.

As per the reports Param is described as the most powerful robodog of India, asserting that the machine has been completely designed and built in the country by Indian engineers, and not merely assembled from imported components.

A video shared by the startup on social media has gone viral, showcasing Param navigating busy Bengaluru streets with ease. The rugged robot can autonomously detect obstacles, climb stairs up to 30 centimeters, perform crab-walk movements to pass through low-height spaces, and recover automatically after a fall. It is also equipped with autonomous navigation and real-time tracking capabilities.

About the development timeline, the startup revealed that work on the project has been underway for nearly seven months. The team noted that insights gained from its earlier humanoid robotics research helped accelerate the process, and improvements are being made on a fortnightly basis.

Last month, Param was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event commemorating a decade of the startup India initiative. The demonstration took place in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal as part of the National Startup Day 2026 Deep Tech Showcase. According to the company, the Prime Minister advised the team to take special care of the robot during Delhi’s winter conditions.

Growing role of robodogs

Quadruped robots, often referred to as “robodogs”, are engineered to operate efficiently across uneven and challenging terrain. Unlike wheeled machines, these four-legged systems can climb obstacles, carry payloads and function in areas that are otherwise difficult to access.

Globally, robodogs are increasingly being deployed for industrial inspections, hazardous search-and-rescue missions, defense logistics and advanced research operations.

As India strengthens its push in the deep-tech and AI sectors, innovations like Param highlight the country’s growing capabilities in indigenous robotics development.

Watch the video here :

Presenting PARAM: India’s most powerful indigenous robot dog. Not assembled, not bought, BUILT IN INDIA, built by INDIANS. For our nation, for our century, for our world!

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳@narendramodi @adgpi @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY @startupindia pic.twitter.com/Djwuvzksne — General Autonomy (@GeneralAutonomy) February 18, 2026