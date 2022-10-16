Meet Mr Kamal Kishore who was appointed as an Assistant Professor in the same department where he worked as a peon

Patna: Life is unpredictable! You should not put a limit on yourself. You can achieve anything in your life if you have the willpower to achieve it and strive for it. This has been proved by a man from Bihar by becoming an assistant professor in the same department of a university where he previously worked as a peon and night guard.

According to reports from TOI, Kamal Kishor Mandal, 42, a resident of Mundichak locality in Bhagalpur town has been appointed as an assistant professor in Ambedkar Thought and Social Work department of the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) where he served as a peon. Now, local youths have been visiting his small and congested two-room residence to meet the man who become successful in life with his tremendous willpower and by not giving up due to his adverse circumstances.

In 20003, Kamal initially got a job as a night guard at RD & DJ College in Munger at the age of 23. Though he was a graduate of political science, the young man had to get the job of the security guard as his circumstances did not leave a choice for him to be choosy. Kamal’s father sells tea at a roadside stall to run his family. So, when he needed money urgently, he had to take the job.

After a month of joining, he was deputed to the Ambedkar Thought and Social Work department (Post Graduate) at the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) as a peon. He got motivated to study further after watching the students attending classes and studying at the university. Later he requested the department to allow him to study further and they gave him permission to do so. With nod from the department, Kamal resumed his studies and did the MA in Ambedkar Thought and Social Work in 2009.

In 2012, he finally got permission from the department to pursue a PhD after three years of waiting as he requesting for it in 2009. He was admitted for PhD in 2013 and submitted the thesis in 2017. He received the PhD degree in 2019. In between, he also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the lectureship.

Meanwhile, he was looking for vacancies for a suitable post. He finally got his chance when the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) advertised vacancies for four posts of assistant professor in the department concerned in the TMBU in 2020. A total of twelve candidates were selected for the interview and Mandal was among them. His hard work paid off and he got appointed to the post of assistant professor in the same Ambedkar Thought and Social Work department of the TMBU where he served as a peon. The result of his selection was announced on May 19, 2022. The age for eligibility for appearing at the interviews for the post of assistant professors is 55, the age of retirement is 65.

Mandal dedicates his success to his department officials and teachers who encouraged him to study further. The professors have praised Mandal’s seal for study and hard work to achieve his goal and said that he has inspired many other students with his success.

(source: Times Of India)