Meet Mawya Sudan, First fighter Pilot from Jammu and Kashmir

Rajouri: Flying Officer Mawya Sudan hailing from Lamberi village under Rajouri district became the first woman flying officer from Jammu & Kashmir. She was commissioned as a flying officer at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, near Hyderabad on June 19.

She is now the first woman fighter pilot in Jammu and Kashmir and is the country’s 12th woman officer. Meanwhile, congratulations are pouring in for Mawya from the J&K administration, politicians and prominent citizens, and her relatives for her achievements.

Mawya’s parents Vinod Sudan and Sushma Sudan are feeling proud of her achievements. Sudan said, ” She is not only her patent daughter but also a daughter of a country “.

Her mother Sushma Sudan also expressed her feelings for her daughter’s big day. “I am happy that she has worked so hard and achieved her goal. She has made us very proud,” she said.

Since childhood she was attracted to flying machines, she used to draw sketches of flying machines on the walls in her room, Mawya’s uncle Raj Sudan, recalled.

Mawya did her schooling at Carmel Convent School and later joined JK Public School in Kunjwani. She then received a government scholarship to study outside Jammu and Kashmir( J&K). She went on to do her graduation at MCM DAV College in Chandigarh. After her graduation, she took the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT),

While waiting for her results to get declared, she joined Panjab University for post-graduation in defense studies. She is finally qualified in AFCAT and is now commissioned as the woman flying officer.

For now, She will have to go through tough fighter training for about a year before she officially becomes a fully operational fighter pilot officer.