Meet first deaf lawyer of India Sarah Sunny, appear in SC

New-Delhi: For the first time, the Supreme Court of India heard a case argued by a deaf lawyer with the help of a sign language interpreter on Friday.

Appearing for Sarah Sunny, Advocate on Record (AoR) Sanchita Ain told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the interpreter should be allowed so that Sarah could comprehend the proceedings.

Chief Justice Chandrachud then instructed the control room and the interpreter to give screen space to Ms Sunny. After this, both appeared on the screen and made their arguments before the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appreciated the efforts made by the interpreter and said it was a welcome step.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court also for the first time used sign language interpreters at its two-day national stakeholders consultation on child protection. The invitation for the event and programme details were issued in Braille for the first time to help the visually impaired read them, The annual event was organised by the Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare.

Who is Sarah Sunny?

Sarah is an active member of the Human Rights Law Network, where she passionately contributes to the cause of justice and equal rights for all.

Beyond her legal career, Sarah is deeply involved in championing the rights and well-being of the hearing-impaired community. Her advocacy efforts extend to the National Association of Deaf individuals. There she plays a vital role in empowering and advocating for this community.

She pursued her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at St. Joseph College of Law.

Sarah completed her Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) at Jyoti Nivas College. She focused on business law, accounting, and marketing. Her academic journey began at St. Claret Pre-University in India, where she studied economics, accounting, business, and computer science.