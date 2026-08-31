Meet 43-year-old Shivani Mehrotra who scaled Mount Elbrus

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New-Delhi: Meet, Shivani Mehrotra, a 43-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia, Europe’s highest peak, on August 15 and unfurled the Tricolour at the summit.

She is a resident of Sitapur in Uttar-Pradesh. She is married in Lucknow and has an 18-year-old daughter.

Her interest in mountaineering began in 2019, when she planned a trek to Mount Everest Base Camp with a friend. She later trekked across Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and went on to climb peaks including Friendship Peak and Mount Kilimanjaro.

She has already completed four of the five major Kailash-related treks she has set for herself. Her long-term ambition, however, remains Mount Everest and completing the Seven Summits.

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Mehrotra began her Mount Elbrus expedition from Mumbai on August 8, travelling via Dubai to Mineralnye Vody in Russia. The 10-day expedition was organised through a Russian company called Chatur Tours and included a buffer day because of unpredictable weather at the summit.

The team carried out acclimatisation climbs at around 3,000, 4,000 and 4,700 metres before the final summit attempt. Due to bad weather, including snowfall, rain, strong winds, and low oxygen levels, the climbing became difficult.

On the summit day, the team began the climb at around 2 am. Mehrotra described how the combination of darkness, cold, strong winds, heavy equipment, and low oxygen made the climb extremely challenging. She reached the summit in about four and a half hours and unfurled the Indian Flag.

She largely funds her expeditions through her own savings and hopes to continue climbing in the coming years.