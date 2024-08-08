Meerut honour killing: 16-year-old girl strangled to death over Interfaith love affair

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was strangled to death by her brother in public in Meerut’s Nagla Shekhu area over an interfaith love affair. A chilling video of the murder has surfaced.

According to reports, the victim Amreesha, belonged to a Muslim community and was involved with a Hindu man. She had eloped with her boyfriend. The police brought both of them back and handed over the girl to family as she was minor.

On Wednesday, her eldest brother, Haseen, an electrician, confronted her at home, leading to a violent altercation. Amreesha fled to the street, where Haseen followed and strangled her as a crowd watched.

Her body lay on the road for about 20 minutes before police arrived.

After arriving at the spot, Haseen was arrested, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The case has been marked as an honor killing.

The viral video of the incident shows the victim lying on the road while the accused is strangling her. People are standing around, watching the spectacle. No one steps forward to stop the accused. Some children are also standing nearby, watching the accused strangle his sister. In the video, the accused can be heard saying, “To save our father’s honor, what wouldn’t one do? Our father would have died. She had run away from home three times.”

