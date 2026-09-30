Meerut blue drum murder case: Wife, lover convicted for killing husband Saurabh Rajput

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Meerut: A local court in Meerut has convicted Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose body was discovered hidden inside a blue plastic drum that shocked the region.

After 126 hearings and 22 witness statements, District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra ruled that Rastogi and Shukla conspired to kill former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, 29, and concealed his dismembered body inside a blue industrial drum using concrete and sand.

Talking to ANI, Advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey, who represented the prosecution, said that the court found both accused guilty of murdering Saurabh Rajput and attempting to conceal evidence related to the crime.

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“The court has held that both accused committed the murder of Saurabh Rajput and attempted to hide the evidence related to the crime. They also tried to conceal the dead body and the weapon used in the crime in a blue drum. Both have been held guilty of the offence,” Dubey said.

The court had earlier heard the case in which Muskan, along with Sahil, was accused of conspiring to murder her husband Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum. During the trial, 22 witnesses were presented before the court.

The Meerut blue drum murder case pertains to the killing of 29-year-old former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, in which his wife Muskan Rastogi and her schoolmate-turned-partner Sahil Shukla are accused.

(With inputs from ANI)