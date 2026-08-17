Medical procurement scam case: Court rejects bail plea of Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga arrested by ACB

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New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday dismissed the bail application of Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, who has been arrested in an alleged DGHS procurement scam of Rs 700 crore.

The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against several officers, including former Director General of Health Services Dr Vatsala Aggarwal. Her bail application is reserved for an order tomorrow.

A case under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024, was registered.

ACB has arrested Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga in this case. Ranga was the incharge of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

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Special Judge Vidya Prakash dismissed the bail application of Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga on Monday.

The detailed order on the bail application is yet to be uploaded by the court.

ACB has lodged an FIR on a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance on June 2, 2026, regarding alleged irregularities in procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables and medical equipment by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Central Procurement Agency (CPA), GNCT of Delhi.

After examining the complaint, accompanying documents and material available, an FIR was lodged against doctors, public servants, and private persons in relation to alleged manipulation of procurement processes and procurement of medicines and medical equipment at highly inflated rates, causing wrongful loss to the Government exchequer.

Also Read: ED Raids 18 Places In Chhattisgarh In Rs 500 Crore Medical Supply Scam Probe