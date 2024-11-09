Medical miracle: First-ever recorded lowest birth weight premature twins delivered at Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming story from Tumkur, pre-term twins were born at 23 weeks, each weighing around 500 grams, and were saved in what is a highly skillful medical feat in recent memory.

The parents, who were part of a farming family, had been struggling to conceive for a long time before deciding to undergo fertility treatment. When the mother became pregnant with twins, the family was overjoyed.

The happiness of the family however was short-lived as it was revealed that the mother had experienced a shortening of the cervix, leading to premature labor and the birth of the babies 17 weeks early.

The twins are part of the 0.3% of babies born with a birth weight of less than 600g worldwide, weighing 550g and 540g each. Nevertheless, doctors with their expertise and deployment of advanced technology ensured that the babies were delivered at the Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield in Bangalore. The babies were later admitted to the NICU at the hospital for around three to four months for further care.

This case is striking if one takes into consideration data on preterm twins.

According to recent data recorded in a reputable medical journal, while the survival rate of a singleton neonate (a single baby without a twin) born at 23 weeks is approximately 23.4 percent worldwide, very few such cases have been reported in India.

However, the survival of neonate twins at a gestational age of 23 weeks has never been observed or recorded before in the country.

The doctors faced numerous challenges during the almost 4-month long recovery period. The advanced medical support provided to the twins helped them combat risky medical conditions such as intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH), infections, and cardiovascular instability, which could have potentially been fatal.

The babies also had underdeveloped lungs, making them highly susceptible to respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). To prevent this, prolonged ventilation or continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) support.

Precautions were taken to manage infections, as premature infants are highly susceptible to them due to their frail immune systems.

Feeding premature twins with extremely low birth weight can also be challenging, as their underdeveloped gastrointestinal systems increase the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). Fortunately, both babies did not have major feeding problems.

A specialized medical team comprising doctors with expertise in women’s and children’s care treated both the mother and the twins.

The team, led by Srinivasa Murthy C L, Lead Pediatrics, Consultant – Pediatrics and Neonatology, Lathiesh Kumar K, Lead Neonatology, Consultant – Pediatrics and Neonatology, Sandya Rani, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, along with the team of NICU nurses and doctors, worked tirelessly to ensure a successful outcome for this complex case.

Srinivasa Murthy C L, Lead Pediatrics, Consultant – Pediatrics and Neonatology, Aster Women and Children Hospital said”A case such as this has never been seen in India before. Studies have recorded that 2.5 out of every 1000 deliveries occur during the 23rd week of gestational age and more than 50% of these babies die within the first 72 hours of being born. But we did not lose hope and, with state-of-the-art neonatal ventilators, incubators, and cardiac monitors, managed this case and ensured successful treatment of the babies”.

The parents were kept informed about all the developments and treatment plans daily. When they first heard the news, they were devastated and feared that they might lose both of their babies. They even asked the doctors to save at least one child if saving both was not possible.

However, the medical team’s reassurances kept their hopes high during this difficult time. The family also faced significant financial difficulties.

The hospital, empathizing with this circumstance, ensured financial support by raising almost five lakh rupees through the Rotary Club and a crowdfunding platform. A few doctors also extended their help within their capacity.

“Now that the babies have been discharged, we are conducting a comprehensive long-term follow-up, which is crucial for infants who have been in the NICU. Our main focus at present is on providing early stimulation to help normalize their developmental skills”, added Lathiesh Kumar K, Lead Neonatology, Consultant – Pediatrics and Neonatology.

The father of the babies said, “A local hospital referred us to the doctors here. We had not expected the process to be so expensive, but we are very thankful to our friends, family, and especially the doctors, who extended financial help to us. The hospital had become our home for those months with the whole staff treating us as their family”.

The exceptional case not only showcases the remarkable progress in neonatal care but also exemplifies the power of hope and perseverance. It demonstrates how compassionate support, advanced medical progress, and community solidarity can help overcome challenges and achieve success.

