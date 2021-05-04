Bhubaneswar: DMK chief MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that all journalists in Tamil Nadu shall be considered as frontline workers.

They shall also get all the rights that frontline warriors are entitled to, added Stalin.

On Sunday, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declared working journalists of the state as frontline COVID warriors and announced an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid while performing duty.

Several states apart from Tamil Nadu and Odisha such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Uttarakhand have declared journalists as frontline COVID warriors for their services to the nation. This would also let the journalists to get priority in the Covid vaccination programme.

