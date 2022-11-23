Measles outbreak in Mumbai: One-year-old dies, tally rises to 11

Mumbai: A one-year-old boy undergoing treatment of measles died, taking the measles death count to 11 in Mumbai. The case tally reached 220.

“In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children aged between nine months and five years,” the civic body said.

The one-year-old kid, was a resident of Nalasopara (East) in Palghar district. After the detection of the disease, the child underwent treatment at a private hospital, but was later admitted to a government hospital.

During the treatment he developed respiratory failure he was put on ventilator. But his condition worsened and he then succumbed due to his conditions.

According to a data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), India has reported the highest number of measles cases in the world between April and September 2022.

To prevent the outbreak of the disease, BMC is also conducting massive door-to-door campaigns to aware people about the disease.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also launched a measles vaccination drive for children.