New-Delhi: MDH Spices Owner Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning at a private hospital in Delhi.

He was 98 years old.

He was reportedly undergoing treatment for the last three weeks. He suffered a cardiac arrest today morning.

Dharmapal Gulati was fondly called as Dadaji and Mahashayji. He was born in 1923 in Sialkot in Pakistan. He joined his father’s business in Sialkot. Later, he moved to India after partition an opened a shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

Then, he built India’s leading spices manufacturer MDH.