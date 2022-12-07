MCD Polls: Counting Of Votes begins for 250 wards

New Delhi: The counting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at 42 counting centers with 68 observers to oversee the counting in the national capital, the state electoral office said.

The state electoral office has deployed engineers to look into technical issues of electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioning.

There are total 1,349 candidates in fray with exit polls predicting a big victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has been in power for past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior party leaders campaigned in the civic body elections.

On the eve of the announcement of election results for the MCD, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that he predicted a landslide victory for the AAP.

“This mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely-honest party. The BJP levelled fake allegations against me, ran a witch-hunt against Satyendar Jain. But the people of Delhi have proven with their mandate that there was no scam in Delhi and all the allegations levelled by the BJP were false, motivated by conspiracy and dirty politics,” Sisodia added.

He said that the people of Delhi will reject BJP’s lies, conspiracy and dishonesty, and choose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty and work-based politics.