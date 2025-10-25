MBBS student kills self over poor grades in Kota

Advertisement

Kota: In a tragic incident, a third-year MBBS student of Kota Government Medical College kills self by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Aakashvani Colony of Kota on Friday, a police official said.

The deceased student has been identified as Prachi Meena, a medical student was suffering from depression after poor grades in a recent examination.

Meena was the daughter of an All India Radio (Aakashvani) employee posted in Jhalawar district, and her family was from Dausa, Rajasthan. She lived in a government quarter with three siblings.

As per reports, Meena allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a room in her house on Friday at noon, police said. Her sister noticed her hanging and called the neighbours for help.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, following which the her family members took her to the MBS Government Hospital and informed the police.

A case was filed under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the probe had been launched. Police said Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case.

An autopsy is underway.