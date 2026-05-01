May Turns Hotter: IMD Warns of Above-Average Heatwave Days

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Delhi: Summer has barely begun, but India is already sweating. The India Meteorological Department has cautioned that several states will see more heatwave days than normal in May, with the eastern coast, Himalayan foothills, Maharashtra, and Gujarat likely to bear the brunt.

April already gave a preview. Heat pushed the country’s peak power demand to a record 256.1 GW, the highest ever for the month. Air conditioners, coolers, and pumps ran overtime as temperatures stayed stubbornly above normal in many regions.

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IMD scientists say the El Niño–neutral conditions, weak western disturbances, and dry westerly winds are setting up for prolonged hot spells. The eastern coast—including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal—remains especially vulnerable due to high humidity that worsens heat stress.

Advisory from Authorities Stay hydrated: Drink water, ORS, lassi, and tender coconut water. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks. Dress right: Loose, cotton, light-coloured clothes.