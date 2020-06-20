Maximum Solar Eclipse to be visible in these Indian Cities on June 21

While the Annular Solar Eclipse will be observed tomorrow, on June 21, many Indian cities will get chance to witness the rare celestial event. However, the following are the cities which will witness the maximum eclipse.

Anupgarh

Suratgarh

Sirsa

Jakhal

Kurukshetra

Yamunanagar

Dehradun

Tapowan

Joshimath

About the solar eclipse the Ministry of Science & Technology said, “A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, popularly called as ring of fire eclipse will be visible this Sunday. The first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.”