Maximum Solar Eclipse visible in Indian Cities

Maximum Solar Eclipse to be visible in these Indian Cities on June 21

By KalingaTV Bureau

While the Annular Solar Eclipse will be observed tomorrow, on June 21, many Indian cities will get chance to witness the rare celestial event. However, the following are the cities which will witness the maximum eclipse.

  • Anupgarh
  • Suratgarh
  • Sirsa
  • Jakhal
  • Kurukshetra
  • Yamunanagar
  • Dehradun
  • Tapowan
  • Joshimath

About the solar eclipse the Ministry of Science & Technology said, “A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, popularly called as ring of fire eclipse will be visible this Sunday. The first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.”

