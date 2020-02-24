CAA protest
(Photo: IANS)

Maujpur clashes: Metro services partially suspended

By IANS
0 18

New Delhi: As eastern part of Delhi burns after clashes between anti and pro-CAA protesters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has partially suspended services on Pink Line.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, DMRC said, “Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed.”

Related News

Ivanka Trump’s mesmerising Insta photo at Taj Mahal…

Foreigners feel ‘blessed’ to see Taj the day…

Trainer plane crashes in Punjab’s Patiala, IAF pilot…

IOCL seeks online job application for 500 posts

“Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station,” DMRC said in the tweet.

Passengers commuting on the section were informed about the security update as announcements were made in the metros regarding the termination of metro services on the route.

The route commences from Anand Vihar in east Delhi and ends at Shiv Vihar area. Between the two stations, there are 9 other stations which include Karkar Duma, Kakarduma court, welcome and Gokulpuri which are among the most frequented stations by commuters.

You might also like
Nation

Ivanka Trump’s mesmerising Insta photo at Taj Mahal sets internet on fire:…

Nation

Foreigners feel ‘blessed’ to see Taj the day Trump visited

Nation

Trainer plane crashes in Punjab’s Patiala, IAF pilot killed

Nation

IOCL seeks online job application for 500 posts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.