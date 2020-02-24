Maujpur clashes: Metro services partially suspended

New Delhi: As eastern part of Delhi burns after clashes between anti and pro-CAA protesters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has partially suspended services on Pink Line.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, DMRC said, “Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed.”

“Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station,” DMRC said in the tweet.

Passengers commuting on the section were informed about the security update as announcements were made in the metros regarding the termination of metro services on the route.

The route commences from Anand Vihar in east Delhi and ends at Shiv Vihar area. Between the two stations, there are 9 other stations which include Karkar Duma, Kakarduma court, welcome and Gokulpuri which are among the most frequented stations by commuters.