Mathura: 2 wanted criminals killed in police encounter, 2 police personnel injured

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Lucknow: In a police encounter, two criminals were killed during which two police personnel sustained injuries in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Two criminals are identified as Rajendra and Dharmveer, they were injured but was declared dead when taken to district hospital. They both had long criminal history and multiple cases filed against them.

It is being said that, a robbery took place few days ago in the Sureer Police Station area, where five men entered a house and a case was registered for the same. Police was informed about the robbers and rushed to the spot, an encounter operation broke out.

According to the reports, police is now searching for all their past records and also informed that they have a gang which had been involved in many robbery cases.

During the time of encounter, two police personnel, identified as team in charge and a constable got injured. They are in a stable condition.

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According to ANI reports, recovered items include stolen cash and illegal weapons. Investigation is ongoing to determine what other incidents these criminals are involved in.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar says, “… A few days ago, a robbery took place in the Sureer Police Station area, where five men entered a house. A case was registered under relevant sections, and multiple teams were formed to investigate. Today, based… https://t.co/ssJqmr5O91 pic.twitter.com/fIuyQJhYon — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026