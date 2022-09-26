Massive Unemployment: Engineers, Postgraduates Swarmed Up For Peon Jobs In Chhattisgarh

Recently, thousands of graduates and postgraduates, some with even PhD degrees, were seen standing for peon jobs in government offices in Chhatisgarh.

They appeared in a written examination to qualify for the jobs of peons in various government offices in the state.

The minimum criteria for the job were STD 8-pass, they should know how to ride a bicycle and have basic writing skills.

There were long queues outside 657 examination centres in Raipur as 2.25 lakh candidates had applied for only 91 vacant peon posts in different government departments.

A science graduate, who once aspired to become a deputy collector. However, after years of unemployment, now he is ready to work as a peon.

According to the data from Chhattisgarh government claim the state has the lowest unemployment rate in the country. This August, unemployment in the state was at 0.4 per cent, compared to 8.3 per cent nationally, official statistics showed.

The state government took several steps and formulated new policies for generating employment opportunities especially for the youth, resulting in a constant decline in the unemployment rate.

According to the new Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, the states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country are as follows: Chhattisgarh (0.6 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (1.6 per cent), Gujarat (2.1 per cent), Odisha (2.6 per cent), Uttarakhand (2.9 per cent), Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (3.1 per cent), Maharashtra and Meghalaya (4.1 per cent), Karnataka (4.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (4.4 per cent), Pudducherry (5.6 per cent), and Kerala (5.8 per cent).