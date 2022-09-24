Massive landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, 40 pilgrims along with locals stuck

Uttarakhand: Landslides triggered by incessant rain on Friday in Pithoragarh blocked the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway, the key route used by pilgrims for the Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Adi Kailash is a popular pilgrimage for Hindu devotees and it is the abode of Lord Shiva.

Later during evening, the national highway was closed due to the landslide near Najang Tamba village. According to the reports, 40 pilgrims along with locals were stranded near Tawaghat after the road was closed. The Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route goes via Najang Tamba village.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange warning to Uttarakhand till September 25.

Uttarakhand | Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway closed after large part of a hill fell near Najang Tamba village late last evening.

Due to closure of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route which goes via Najang Tamba village, 40 passengers along with locals are stuck there pic.twitter.com/aalsHML1eQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

Few days ago, a similar incident happened in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. A sudden landslide blocked the National Highway 109.