Massive Landslide Hits Sikkim’s Rimbi Village; Over 30 Homes Damaged

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Sikkim: Continuous heavy rain has triggered major landslide across Sikkim, damaging dozens of homes and cutting off road links in multiple districts.

The most severe damage occurred in West Sikkim’s Gyalshing district. Late Thursday night, September 24, saturated soil gave way on the slopes above Rimbi village in the Yuksom-Tashiding area. A torrent of rock and mud crashed into the settlement below, striking residential lines and government staff housing tied to the Power Department.

More than 30 homes felt the impact, with multiple houses either flattened or left structurally unsafe. Local officials confirmed Friday morning that no one was killed or injured.

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Following the late-night landslide, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang instructed field teams to stay on high alert, closely track active slips, and focus immediately on keeping families out of danger. He called on people living near vulnerable terrain to watch for slope movement, stick to government safety advisories, and lean on their communities while rain continues to fall.

East of Gyalshing, the weather has disrupted normal life in the state capital region as well. The Gangtok District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is running parallel damage reviews after debris blocked key highway links and hit public utilities.

On Wednesday and Thursday, local MLA Tshering T Bhutia led a multi-agency team—including disaster officials, engineers, and civic representatives—to inspect the damage across hit roads and neighborhoods.