Massive illegal kidney racket uncovered in Delhi, Mastermind turns out to be a MBA graduate

Delhi: Following the uncovering of the biggest drug racket, the police have now unearthed massive kidney racket here. The Delhi police busted an eight-member gang running an illegal kidney transplant racket after a long period operation of six-years. What surprised the cops is that the mastermind of the racket was an MBA student.

According to the police investigation, the illegal kidney transplant were being conducted in various states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The eight gang members werre working in various positions at different hospitals across the states. Which facilitated them to conduct the illegal transplant racket with ease. The process of identifying and connecting donors and recipients become easy for them.

However, the cops were surprised to find that the mastermind behind the criminal activities was a man without any criminal record, an MBA graduate. He had been acting as a respected kidney transplant coordinator at several hospitals.

He had reportedly made 34 illegal kidney transplants and got around Rs 10 crore.The gang was busted after one his client’s spouse filed a complaint against him and one of his partners. The gang members has been arrested.

Also Read: India to host Malabar 2024 Naval exercise from October 8 to 18