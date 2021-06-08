Massive Fire Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Katra Of Jammu And Kashmir

By WCE 7
vaishno devi temple
Image Credit: AIR News Jammu

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a building situated inside the Mata Vaishno Devi temple complex in Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Reportedly, the building suffered significant damage. The fire erupted at a nearby building inside a cash counting room. The building is located some distance away from the main shrine.

It is being suspected that the fire might have been caused due to an electrical short circuit.

However, the flame has been brought under control now and no casualties have been reported yet.

Visuals of the fire mishap were posted on Twitter which showed a huge plume of black smoke pouring out of the top floor of a building.

