Massive fire erupts in commercial complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out in a commercial complex in Habsiguda, causing panic in the area on Wednesday. The fire broke out in a restaurant on the second floor of the four-storey building around 9 a.m. and quickly spread to a garment showroom on the first floor.

Fire fighting personnel swiftly responded, using 10 fire engines to bring the flames under control, no casualties reported. However, thick smoke continued to emanate from the building.

As a precautionary measure, police shut down an adjacent petrol bunk, while senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched an investigation into the incident.

This comes after another fire incident on Tuesday, where a garment godown in Hasan Nagar, located on the outskirts of the city, was gutted in flames, but no casualties were recorded. In recent months, Secunderabad has witnessed several such accidents, including a fire at Palika Bazar, where a garment shop was destroyed on July 9, and a devastating incident on March 15, when six people lost their lives in a multi-storey building fire.

Authorities and fire fighting personnel have been working diligently to prevent further disasters, ensuring safety and security in the area.