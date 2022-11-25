Massive fire broke out in Bhagirath Palace market in old Delhi, blaze continues to rage

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Bhagirath Palace market in old Delhi on Thursday evening and 35 tenders of the Fire Department are trying to douse the flames at the wholesale market of electrical goods, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding fire at a shop was received around 9.20 p.m.

“The fire was in the shop no 1868, near Gurudwara, Bhagirath Palace Market. So far 35 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and no causality has been reported,” he said.

The fire subsequently spread to other shops, and around 20 shops were caught in the blaze and fire personnel are trying to control the fire from spreading further.

The narrow lanes of the locality are causing hindrances for fire trucks in reach the incident site, said a fire official.

Further details are awaited.