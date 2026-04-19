Massive fire breaks out in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari of Haryana

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Chandigarh: A massive fire incident took place in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari of Haryana today.

Fire service vehicles immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

As per ANI reports, firefighting operations are underway.

Casualties are yet to be determined.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Another incident in Sri nagar, a fire accident took place in a hotel at Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar yesterday.

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Multiple fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

No casualties took place during the fire incident.

At the roof of the hotel, around 15 commercial cylinders were found and the reason behind it is yet to be known.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Haryana: A massive fire breaks out in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/KCTdPFmomm — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026



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